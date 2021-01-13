Bring this elegant meal to your family

Pork cutlets with wild mushroom marsala is an elegant dish that doesn’t take long and creates incredible flavors that will impress anyone at the table.

The holidays may be over, but why not give the family a restaurant-like meal they’ll enjoy?

If something nice for a sit-at-the-table kind of dinner is what you’re looking for, this one is it.

Ingredients …

1 tablespoon canola oil, divided

3 (4-ounce) packages exotic mushroom blend

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, divided

1/4 cup Marsala wine

1/2 cup unsalted beef stock

2 tablespoons heavy whipping cream

3/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, divided

4 (4-ounce) pork cutlets (1/4 inch thick)

Directions …

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat.

Add 1 teaspoon oil; swirl to coat.

Add mushrooms and 1/4 teaspoon salt; sauté 8 minutes.

Add Marsala; cook 1 minute, scraping pan to loosen browned bits.

Add stock; bring to a boil, and cook 2 minutes.

Remove pan from heat; stir in cream and 1/8 teaspoon pepper.

Sprinkle cutlets with remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt and remaining 1/4 teaspoon pepper.

Heat a large heavy skillet over medium-high heat.

Add remaining 2 teaspoons oil to pan; swirl to coat.

Add cutlets; cook 2 to 3 minutes on each side or until done.

Place 1 cutlet on each of 4 plates; top each serving with about 1/2 cup mushroom mixture.

Recipe courtesy of NFP through the Champion Media Group’s Healthy Holidays Cookbook.