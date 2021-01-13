Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Beta Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that two parked vehicles an apartment had been struck by gunfire. The estimated cost of damages is unknown.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Johnisha Davis, 28, of Trad Street was arrested Tuesday for larceny of a motor vehicle and injury to personal property. The charges were in reference to the theft of a 2002 GMC Sierra truck that was stolen from J&J Performance on North Main Street on Jan. 12. The truck was not recovered. Davis was held under a $10,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Darrius Moore, 39, of Gibson was arrested Tuesday for larceny of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest and open container of alcohol in a vehicle. Moore was apprehended while driving a 2005 Buick Lacrosse that had been stolen from the parking lot of Big Lots on Jan. 12. Moore was given a $5,000 bond.