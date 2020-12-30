Closings for the New Year’s holiday

The upcoming New Year’s holiday weekend is bringing vacation days to many places, including schools and government offices.

Following are the closings around Scotland County:

— Scotland County offices will be closed on Friday and reopen Monday, due to construction on the building.

— All state, county and local courts will be closed on Friday.

— City of Laurinburg offices will be closed on Friday. Essential personnel such as law enforcement and a few others will be on hand.

— All city solid waste routes for Friday will be picked up on Thursday.

— The U.S. Post Office will be closed Friday.

— The Scotland County Memorial Library will be closed Friday and Saturday.

— Scotland County Schools will be closed until Tuesday.

— All banks will be closed on Friday.

— The Laurinburg Exchange office will be closed on Friday.