WLNC radio to tweak its programming

LAURINBURG — Listeners to WLNC radio will hear a slight change in programming shortly after the start of the new year.

According to station owner Gary Gallman, the changes will take place starting Monday when Dave Wells, the station’s news director and on-air personality, will take over the 6 to 8 a.m. slot from the North Laurinburg studio.

“I’ve been doing the morning show from downtown for over 10 years now,” said Gallman, who will come in for the 8 a.m. to noon slot. Included in that time will continue to be the “Live on Main Street” show between 8:30 and 9 a.m. from the downtown studio.

Gallman said music, news, announcements and more will continue between 9 a.m. and noon.

“Dave comes back in and does the ‘Lunchtime at the Oldies’ show from noon until 2 p.m. (and) our newest DJ, ‘Mr T,’ will continue doing the 2 to 5 p.m., Gallman explained.

He added that there are no other significant changes anticipated.

”We’ve had several small changes to our programming over the years,” Gallman said. “For example, as soon as I bought the station we went from a 5-minute local interest interview each day to the ‘Live on Main Street’ show, which runs 30 minutes.

“We’ve added a local newscast at 6 a.m. weekdays,” he added. “Our focus has always been to be ‘Hometown Radio’ for Scotland County, providing local news, sports, public affairs, and entertainment geared toward our community. That will continue regardless of ‘tweaks’ to our programming.”

With the new year beginning, Gallman said he plans to be on vacation “for a few days,” which will put Kenny Fore on the air in his place.

On Friday, Wells is scheduled to present the annual “Year in Review” throughout the day.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected] To support The Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.