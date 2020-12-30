OUR HOPES FOR 2021

“That all moves we make as county commissioners are in the interest of all the people of Scotland County, and the betterment of their lives.” — Tim Ivey

On this New Year’s Eve, folks seem to be focusing more on their hopes for 2021 than on the usual resolutions.

The Laurinburg Exchange has canvased Scotland County asking about the hopes for the new year, and here’s what was found …

— Bob Dyer: “My hope is that in 2021 “social distance” is reduced to the space where people can hug again without fear.”

— Bryan Graham: “Keep God first, trust His will, and let the chips fall where they may! As this world separates from God, I draw closer.”

— Beacham McDougald: “For 2021, my hopes are that the Covid19 vaccines are successful in controlling the disease, our lives will be more hopeful, cordial, positive, and we may safely gather together for indoor and outdoor events.”

— Carolyn Banks: “I hope and pray for the unity of our community. I want the community to understand that we are one community and when we join together we are stronger and better equipped to face any challenge that might come our way. I hope and pray for the year 2021 that our community has recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic, our students are back in school, and we return to a sense of normalcy with a better awareness of how precious life really is and how much we need each other.”

— Tim Ivey: “That all moves we make as county commissioners are in the interest of all the people of Scotland County, and the betterment of their lives.”

— Angie Foster: “My hope is that people can actually be with the ones they love and give big warm hugs. No more porch drop-offs and virtual meetings.”

— Gary Mauk: “My hopes are the physical and mental health of our citizens and the economies of our nation, state, and community rapidly improve; our students return to in-person instruction as soon as safely possible; and we endeavor to be thankful to live in the USA and to count our blessings daily.”

— Carol McCall: “My hope for 2021 is that, first the pandemic ends and life resumes with children in school and the economy open. Also that from the experience we all better appreciate our families, friends, and all loved ones as we shared the challenges together.”

— Kathy McCallum: “My hopes for 2021 are that we can see a slowdown of the virus. That we can all love like Jesus does.”

— Donald M. Anderson: “I hope that City Council will finally take possession of the State Bank Building and focus more on the ‘Main Street’ portion of downtown Laurinburg.”

— Dave Wells: “I hope that we can eradicate or minimize the spread of the COVID-19 virus. I hope that our children can soon return to school and some state of ‘normalcy’ and I hope that our leaders look to God for guidance and unite our country.”

— Darrel “BJ” Gibson: “Aside from the common desire for our nation and community to survive and overcome this horrible pandemic; I hope 2021 will bring unity among our community leaders that will aid us in providing more effective services that enhances our communities’ quality of life; I hope for more partnerships among our leading governmental bodies that will allow our citizens to reap the benefits of our working together.”

— Kevin Patterson: “My wish for 2021 is a year of recovery. I wish for a year that inspires hope rather than one that challenges us to endure.”

— Denise Riggins: Praying for all who have experienced loss this year; and, that each feel the love and support of all who wish them comfort and peace.

— Greg Wood: “Starting in the spring, our community united and made difficult choices and sacrifices to lessen the effects of the devastating COVID pandemic. I hope that as we emerge from this crisis and adjust to new behaviors, that we use that same spirit of commitment and togetherness to continue making our wonderful community even better. And I am confident we will!”

— Laura Haywood: “That people would treat all animals better.”

— Debbie Barnes: “I hope COVID will go away.”

— Jamie Clark: “My hope for 2021 is that people will become more aware of how their actions affect others!”

— Amber Norris: “Don’t be the same, be better.”

— Kim Denison: “Good health for everyone, church doors will reopen and COVID will go away.”

— Ashley Nichols: “Health and happiness and to keep pushing even if all goals are met.”

— Leon Gyles: “New is the year, new are our hopes, and new are my warm wishes for all of Scotland County. Have a promising and fulfilling New Year!!!”

— Terry Gallman: “Thank you to Scotland County for supporting me during my first year or business. I hope to grow and expand to serve a larger clientele.”

— Laura Bailey: “I hope that 2021 is filled with love, laughter, and grace. I hope that our community emerges stronger despite the struggles 2020 gave us. I hope that I get to hug my students and celebrate their resilience throughout a challenging time.”

— Jim Willis: “My hope, my belief, is that 2021 will be a great year for the city of Laurinburg. The vaccine is going to help put the pandemic behind us, and locally several initiatives will come to fruition; a new North Fire Station, completion of a second electric substation, completion of several water, sewer and stormwater projects and completion of McDuffie Square downtown. I’m very excited about our economic prospects, especially in retail. I hope to set a record for ribbon-cuttings in 2021! On behalf of the city I send wishes to everyone for a healthy and prosperous New Year!”

— Terry Chavis: “My hope for 2021 is that the world population can and will stay safe during this terrible pandemic and do their part by being proactive in the fight against spread. My hope in 2021 is also for everyone to let’s put 2020 behind us and pull together to make 2021 a better year.”

— Connie Thompson: “Healing for the world not just from COVID-19, but for all of the injustices, inequalities and poverty our nations face!”

— Tanya Williams: “My hopes for the coming year are for a resolution of the COVID pandemic and a return to some sort of normalcy. I hope that our government leaders on a local, state, and federal level, are able to come together for the betterment of our community. I hope that we begin to act and react to others from a place of love and acceptance.”

— Latonia Graham: “As the new year approaches I see the screen saver on my husband’s phone from resolutions of 2020. My husband has spent 90 days critical and recovering from Covid 19 . Thank God he is alive! The resolutions will be mine this year: Sat a kind word to someone who might never hear one, be the best parent, spouse and daughter I can be with God’s help, accept that life changes one day at a time, be grateful and look for the good and it will be visible. Share, love, and smile each day.”

— Rick Singletary: “I hope to more special time and develop more memories with my family and I also hope to be more health-conscious and mission-minded.”

— Fanny Mason: “My hope for 2021 is for every child to be able to see their true potential regardless of their current situation and that there is a caring adult in their life to help light their path and guide them into it.”

— Jordan McQueen: “My hope is that we come out on the other side of the Pandemic healthy and safe. I hope that not only do all emergency responders and those on the front lines in the health care system stay safe from the virus but continue to be happy, healthy and prosperous in the new year.”

— Deon Cranford: “I feel like our community has stepped up and supported one another during this pandemic. My hope is that our compassion continues when COVID-19 is nothing but an afterthought and that our community receives the social, financial, and spiritual healing that it needs.”

— Michael Edds: “I am hoping 2021 is better than 2020. I hope to see God move in Laurinburg and bring restoration to Laurinburg. We have been praying for not only a spiritual awakening but also for a better economy, more businesses and a lower crime rate. I hope God helps develops a sense of community among residents.“

— Charles Nichols: “Looking forward to 2021 there are a lot of great things in the works. A lot of people are ready to put 2020 behind us but despite everything we still had great things happen in our community.”

— Chris Young: “My hope is for peace, prosperity and safety, especially for our United States military.”

— Takeda LeGrand: “I hope that 2021 will bring good health, unity, and a renewed focus on children first. Accordingly, good health will permit us to perform the tasks necessary to collaborate and prepare our future-children. As we leave 2020, I hope lessons learned in 2020 will dominate decision-making and increase opportunities for Scotland County.”

— LaTonya McLean “It’s been a tough year for so many-so much loss and so much sorrow. My biggest hope for 2021 is that grieving families will find a way to live without being totally overwhelmed by grief.”