New industry creating 51 local jobs

Laurinburg — According to a press release from Mark Ward, Scotland County economic development director, more jobs are coming to Scotland County.

“Scotland County Board of Commissioners Chairman Bob Davis announced (Monday), American Wood Fibers plans to expand its operations in Scotland County with the purchase of the Nature’s Earth facility,” said Ward. “American Wood Fibers will add $18 million of new investment while employing 51 jobs.”

According to the release, American Wood Fibers’ has 11 manufacturing facilities and this will be its first investment in a North Carolina facility.

“This decision highlights American Wood Fibers’ confidence in our workforce,” said Davis. “Their expansion along with a recent announcement demonstrates Scotland County does provide the workforce for economic growth.”

Carol McCall, chair of the Scotland County Economic Development Corporation, believes this is a move in the right direction as well.

“As a county, we feel grateful that American Wood Fibers chose to locate in Scotland County,” said McCall. “Their expansion in Scotland County supports new jobs for potential employees, new capital investment for the city and county and a working relationship with other entities located in Scotland County including the city of Laurinburg and Richmond Community College.

“The SCEDC looks forward to assisting American Wood Fibers becoming a strong community partner, while providing jobs for our community,” added McCall.

Laurinburg Mayor Jim Willis is enthusiastic about the new opportunities coming with this expansion.

“We, the city of Laurinburg, would like to thank American Wood Fibers for becoming our next partner in providing investment in our community and increased job opportunities for our citizens,” said Willis. “I know decisions such as this aren’t made without many hours of analysis of several cities, towns or counties.

“American Wood Fibers choosing Laurinburg reinforces that we do attract industries to our city,” added Willis.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected] To support the Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.