Working to count every vote

There’s still a little uncertainty as we go to press, not yet knowing the official outcome of any election — and not knowing if we’ll even know the outcome of any election by the time you’re reading this. But that’s part of the process.

In most election years, results are called when enough votes have been tallied that it appears that no other outcome is possible. Despite President Trump’s expectations, it’s not unusual for ballots to still be counted for days or weeks after Election Day. In fact, it’s the norm. Every great now and then a reversal takes place after all the votes are tallied, but that’s unusual.

But we can know a few peripheral matters with a high degree of confidence. And because of that, because some aspects of the American character have not changed, we feel comfortable making these remarks:

Thank you to the poll judges and poll workers. They gave their precious time and energy to go through training, then to sit or stand for hours at a time, not for a partisan cause, but so that every American could have a voice and a choice. And this year, they did so at risk of exposure to a deadly virus — and while rumors swirled of possible disruptions or even violence at polling sites. No doubt some had to face down maskless skeptics who didn’t care that they might infect others.

Thank you to the law enforcement officials who stood by the polls to keep an eye out because of the possibility of trouble.

Thank you to the postal workers who did their best to deliver ballots in a timely fashion, even after policies were put in place that slowed the delivery of mail. Following the election, questions will still need to be answered about the motive behind those policies.

Win or lose, thank you to the candidates who put themselves forward in hopes of serving our country. Some did so despite the risk to their reputations coming from purposeful misrepresentation of their policies. Political ads polluted the airwaves like never before this year, and while the wise ignored them, not everybody is wise.

Thank you to all the volunteers who gave their time and energy to political campaigns. Philosophies differ, but everyone who got involved did so because they believe in the American system of government.

Thank you to Department of Defense officials and others who increased protections to prevent foreign election interference this year.

And thank you to the visionaries who will look at this year’s election and figure out ways to make the next election easier, more inclusive and more certain. The greatest nation on Earth shouldn’t be running elections as if it’s the 19th century.

Some aspects of voting this year fed a swampland like never before, with ignorant and incredible claims of voter fraud, with efforts to purge millions of eligible voters from the rolls and with visibly gerrymandered districts. We still expect legal challenges intended to disqualify legitimate ballots. One major political party worked hard this year to tally every legitimate vote and another major political party worked hard to prevent legitimate votes from being tallied. In a free country, voter suppression should not be an acceptable election strategy.

Whatever the outcome, combining local, state and national contests, there should be something to please and comfort most every voter. And it would do us credit for all victors to be thinking about how to include everyone, in a positive way, as we move forward. Our country is dangerously divided; every single elected official has a responsibility to begin to mend the weakened bonds. We say to them: You got the job; now get to work.

— Winston-Salem Journal