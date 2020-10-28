Witnesses refuse

to cooperate

LAURINBURG — Police here are investigating a reported shooting that occurred Tuesday night, but witnesses in the area are refusing to cooperate with investigators.

According to a report from the Laurinburg police Capt. Chris Young, officers responded to the area of McNair Avenue and Second Street around 11:40 p.m. in reference to shots fired.

As officers were searching the area, they observed several individuals entering a vehicle from a residence on McNair Avenue and departed without speaking to officers.

Officers continued searching the area and located several shell casings in the roadway in front of the residence on McNair Avenue near where the individuals were seen leaving from. A residence also had damage from apparent bullet holes.

Officers reportedly attempted multiple times to speak with the individuals at the residence with negative results.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Laurinburg Police Department’s Detective Division at 910-276-3211.

