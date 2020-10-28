Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Sweetgum Circle reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons had stolen two bicycles valued at $100 from under his carport.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A Carolina Jewelry and Pawn employee reported to the police department on Monday that an individual had cashed a check after making purchases from the business, but the check was later returned as it had been previously cashed.

Assault

LAURINBURG — Officers responded to Scotland Memorial Hospital on Tuesday in reference to an assault. Officers spoke with a 32-year-old male, who has been staying at the Scotland Inn, who told officers he believed he was assaulted the day before. The victim said that he remembers his girlfriend picking him up from West Boulevard near U.S. 401 and taking him back to the Scotland Inn on Monday. When he woke up Tuesday he felt sore so a family member picked him up and took him to Scotland Memorial Hospital where he was treated and released. Officers observed obvious injuries to his face and arms but he did recall the incident.