Katelin Gandee | The Laurinburg Exchange

ENCORE! Theatre, Inc. will be back with its third installment of “The Backroom Radio Hour” on Wednesday. Beginning at 7 p.m. listeners will be treated to another installment of “The Days at Laurel Mountain” and several new skits to enjoy. “The Backroom Radio Hour” will be aired Wednesday at 7 p.m and broadcast through WLNC, AM1300 and FM95.1. The broadcast will also be live-streamed on the radio’s website for people to listen via their laptop or cellphone. Those who have an iPhone must download the TuneIn Radio app to listen from their phones.