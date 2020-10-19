Scots for Youth plans school supply giveaway

LAURINBURG — Scots for Youth, in partnership with Scotland County Juvenile Crime Prevention Council, will hold its first-ever back to school supplies drive-thru on Thursday.

The event will take place at 416 Fairley St. in Laurinburg from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

“With everything that’s been going on with COVID-19 and the students being kept at home for virtual learning, we thought it was important to help in this way,” said Marty Crumroy, coordinator and supervisor for Scots for Youth.

Students in all grade levels are urged to attend the drive-thru event. Each will be given a bag containing such items as pencils, pens, rulers, glue sticks, individual hand sanitizers facemasks, paper and notebooks.

“Any student is welcome, but they must be present to receive a bag of supplies,” Crumroy said.

She added that several local businesses helped by supplying many of the items being given. For instance, United Way of Scotland County gave facemasks; First Casualty Insurance gave bags, frisbees and yo-yos; and Action Bail Bonds gave individual hand sanitizers.

W. Curt Vincent