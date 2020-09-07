McIntyre earns state volunteer award

LAURINBURG —Each year, the Governor’s Volunteer Service Award honors those with the true spirit of volunteerism. This year, the honor has been bestowed on Wagram resident Calvin McIntyre.

McIntyre is well-known throughout the community for his volunteer work, and he was recently featured in the “Angels Among Us” magazine put together by The Laurinburg Exchange. He was also selected as a Citizen of the Month by The Exchange in March 2019.

A press release from the Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce stated that, “in the past year McIntyre has been a mentor to young men, volunteered as head cook at Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church Annual Community Day, delivered holiday meals with Scotland High School’s Student Government Association for the holiday cheer lunch, delivered plates to a 4-year-old with Stage 3 cancer, volunteered as an usher at a local church, and helped unemployed individuals find jobs in the workforce.”

McIntyre previously told The Exchange that he was just on a mission of doing God’s work in the community.

“I tell people I’m a member of every church God has here on the face of the Earth,” McIntyre said. “I’m there to help any church that is doing the will of God.”

Along with the award, McIntyre received a letter of congratulations from Rep. Garland Pierce thanking him for his commitment to helping the people in this community.

“Mr. McIntyre was very excited and very humbled to get this award,” said Chamber Executive Director Chris English. “I feel honored that we’re able to coordinate this and that we are able to recognize those doing great things in Scotland County.”

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected].