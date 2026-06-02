Scotland football announces workout dates

LAURINBURG —The Fighting Scots football team has announced its 2026 summer workout schedule for June and July. The first workout is scheduled for June 9, and the first official mandatory day will be July 29. Further details about the 7-on-7 practices and dead periods are provided below:

Regular workouts

Tuesday-Thursday, June 9-11

Monday-Thursday, June 15-18

Monday-Thursday, June 22-25

Monday-Thursday, July 6-9

Monday-Thursday, July 13-16

Monday, July 27

7-on-7 practice dates

Wednesday, June 10

Wednesday, June 17

Wednesday, June 24

Wednesday, July 8

Wednesday, July 15

Dead periods

Monday-Friday, June 29-July 3

Monday-Friday, July 20-24