Scotland football announces workout dates

LAURINBURG —The Fighting Scots football team has announced its 2026 summer workout schedule for June and July. The first workout is scheduled for June 9, and the first official mandatory day will be July 29. Further details about the 7-on-7 practices and dead periods are provided below:
Regular workouts
Tuesday-Thursday, June 9-11
Monday-Thursday, June 15-18
Monday-Thursday, June 22-25
Monday-Thursday, July 6-9
Monday-Thursday, July 13-16
Monday, July 27
7-on-7 practice dates
Wednesday, June 10
Wednesday, June 17
Wednesday, June 24
Wednesday, July 8
Wednesday, July 15
Dead periods
Monday-Friday, June 29-July 3
Monday-Friday, July 20-24
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