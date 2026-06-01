Sex offender registry sweep leads to 4 arrests

LAURINBURG — Four people were arrested and six registered sex offenders were found to be out of compliance during a countywide registry enforcement operation conducted by the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

The initiative, dubbed “Operation Spring Cleanup,” was designed to verify addresses and update information for registered sex offenders throughout Scotland County.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 115 of the county’s 145 registered sex offenders were verified as compliant during the operation. Six offenders were determined to be non-compliant, and four arrests were made. Two of those arrests involved new charges for failure to register as a sex offender.

The operation was led by Lt. Joshua Byrd, who recently assumed responsibility for managing the county’s sex offender registry. Byrd, the sole deputy assigned to maintain the registry and investigate violations, requested assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service as part of the effort.

Officials said the operation was aimed at improving oversight of the registry and ensuring offender information remains accurate.

Scotland County, which has a population of about 33,000 residents, is patrolled by three sheriff’s deputies per shift, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

During the review, investigators also found that 15 registered offenders were incarcerated. Five additional offenders have outstanding warrants related to sex offender registry violations.

Deputies reviewed those cases and conducted assessments on four individuals for potential federal violations under the Adam Walsh Child Protection and Safety Act. The assessments focused on possible violations of Title 18 U.S.C. § 2250, which addresses failure to register as a sex offender.

Sheriff Ralph Kersey and Chief Deputy Darryl Ford praised Byrd for organizing and leading the operation.

“Operation Spring Cleanup” reflects the Sheriff’s Office’s ongoing efforts to improve registry accuracy, increase offender accountability and enhance public safety throughout Scotland County, officials said.

Residents can view information on registered sex offenders through the North Carolina Sex Offender and Public Protection Registry.