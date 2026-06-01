Hooligans fall to Oak Island

LAURINBURG —“We will break this wall down.” Those words from Highland Hooligans head coach Joe Critcher sum up the Hooligans’ abysmal 0-4 start to the season after Friday’s 3-0 loss to the Oak Island Loggerheads. Plagued by weather conditions and a lack of rapport, the Hooligans have not had the start to the season they’d hoped for.

Over their last two games against the Sandhills Bogeys and the Oak Island Loggerheads, the Hooligans have not scored a run in 17 innings, being outscored 15-0. They’ve gone 0-3 at home to start the season. However, players and coaches remain hopeful that the season will get better.

“We know we can compete with anyone in our league,” Alfredo Jiménez Jr. said. “Our biggest component is getting better every day, and eventually we will break that wall down.”

“We’re just trying to build every day, and next week I know we’ll be a much better team than we are right now,” Critcher said.

Nate Barr led things off on the bump for the Highland Hooligans. The right-handed pitcher surrendered seven hits and three runs (two earned) over five innings, striking out one and walking one. Gibson Bray led the Hooligans with two hits in four at-bats.

Jake Casey stepped on the hill first for Oak Island Loggerheads. The starting pitcher surrendered four hits and zero runs over six innings, striking out five and walking one. The Loggerheads tallied nine hits in the game.

Both teams were strong on the mound Friday, but the Loggerheads were just a little bit stronger at the plate in their 3-0 victory over Laurinburg.

The Hooligans will return home on June 2 versus the Carolina Yankees at 7 p.m.