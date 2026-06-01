Laurinburg’s Zamir White works out for Miami Dolphins

LAURINBURG —Laurinburg native and former Scotland High star running back Zamir White worked out for the Miami Dolphins this past week.

A former fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft by the Las Vegas Raiders from the University of Georgia, White was a major contributor on the Bulldogs’ 2021 national championship team, rushing for 856 yards and 11 touchdowns. White has excellent vision and the size that NFL scouts love in a running back. Throughout four NFL seasons, the 26-year-old has rushed for 736 yards and two touchdowns on 198 carries while adding 25 receptions for 152 yards.

White, if signed, would be the seventh running back on the Dolphins active roster. Miami re-signed premier running back De’Von Achane in the off-season after he rushed for 1,350 yards last season. Miami finished as the NFL’s 13th-ranked rushing team in 2025, averaging 120.2 yards per game.