New scholarship established for students in RichmondCC’s 911 degree program

HAMLET — The Richmond Community College Foundation announced the establishment of the North Carolina NENA Endowed Scholarship in memory of Bill Foster French, ENP, CMCP, given by the North Carolina Chapter of the National Emergency Number Association (NC NENA).

This scholarship supports students enrolled in RichmondCC’s 911 Communications & Operations degree program. The first program of its kind in the nation, the associate degree was designed to provide a higher education pathway for current and future emergency communications professionals to advance from entry-level telecommunicators to supervisory and executive leadership roles.

Through this perpetual endowment, North Carolina NENA honors Bill French’s legacy by helping prepare the next generation of 9-1-1 professionals who will serve communities across North Carolina and strengthen the future of emergency communications across the state.

North Carolina NENA (NENA: The 9-1-1 Association) is the only non-profit professional organization solely focused on 9-1-1 operations, technology, education, and policy issues in North Carolina. The association represents thousands of North Carolina first responders who serve as the critical first point of contact during emergencies assisting individuals in crisis, providing lifesaving instructions and response coordination, and answering more than 7 million emergency calls each year across the state.

Through their collective efforts with the more than 25,000-member national organization, NC NENA ensures that 9-1-1 systems are prepared to meet the needs of anyone requesting emergency assistance by developing the industry standards that make the 9-1-1 system work, providing training and best practices for industry professionals, supporting responder mental health and wellness, and educating the public and policymakers about 9-1-1 and its proper use.

North Carolina NENA’s mission is to empower their members and the broader 9-1-1 community to provide the best possible emergency response through standards development, training, thought leadership, outreach, and advocacy.

Attending the scholarship announcement on Thursday at the Cole Auditorium was French’s sister, Mary Crofton, and his grandson, Tyler French, as well as North Carolina NENA members Travis Essic, TJ Wilkerson, Cassie Sexton, Ashley Warner, Donna Wright and Jamison Sears.

The North Carolina NENA Scholarship honors the life and legacy of French, a respected leader in emergency communications who devoted decades of service to public safety in North Carolina. He served in numerous roles during his career, including Telecommunicator for the Robeson County Emergency Communications Center, Assistant Emergency Communications Director, Safety Director, and ultimately the Emergency Communications Director for the City of Lumberton Department of Emergency Services beginning in 2017.

A U.S. Air Force veteran and lifelong amateur radio operator, French brought extensive operational experience and technical expertise to the field of emergency communications. He was widely respected for his commitment to professionalism within the 9-1-1 community and earned the prestigious Emergency Number Professional (ENP) designation and NENA’s Center Manager Certification Program (CMCP) certificate, reflecting the highest standards of professional achievement in emergency communications leadership.

Education and mentorship were central to French’s professional philosophy. For many years he served as a part-time instructor at Robeson Community College, teaching Medical Responder, CPR, and First Aid courses while helping prepare future public safety professionals. French was deeply involved in civic service, community leadership, and youth mentorship, reflecting a lifelong commitment to developing others and strengthening the communities he served.

To apply for the North Carolina NENA Endowed Scholarship or other scholarships at RichmondCC, there is only one scholarship form to complete. The scholarship application can be found on the College’s website at https://richmondcc.edu/scholarships.

There are many ways to give to the RichmondCC Foundation and provide life-changing support to students. Contact Dr. Wendy Kelly Jordan, Associate Vice President of Development, at 910-410-1807 or [email protected].