From fourth on depth chart to Fayetteville State: Tyjurian White signs

LAURINBURG — Scotland High School star running back Tyjurian White made it official Monday, signing to play college football at Fayetteville State.

White suffered a gruesome ankle injury in Week 8 versus Purnell Swett that sidelined him for the remainder of the 2025-26 season; however, he still finished second on the team in rushing with 1,126 yards on 128 carries and 20 touchdowns while leading the team with 140.8 rushing yards per game.

In his junior season, he rushed for a team-leading 1,372 yards and 11 touchdowns and was named to the East-West All-Star game following the 2025-26 season.

“During his first couple of years, Tyjurian White wasn’t even a part of the program, and when he returned for his junior year, he was fourth on the depth chart, and I considered cutting him,” head coach Richard Bailey said. “But you saw his determination and growth; I’ve coached a lot of football players, and I have never coached someone with more heart and desire to be good.”

“Coach [Richard] Bailey gave me a chance, and it changed my life. I would always hear that hard work pays off, so I worked hard every day, and this is the opportunity I have, signing with Fayetteville State,” White said.

After his senior season, White received only two collegiate offers from Methodist and Averett University, both Division III schools that fell short of what a back-to-back 1,000-yard rusher might expect. This situation left him at a crossroads, contemplating whether to pursue his college career or put his football dreams on hold.

“Money issues were the problem,” he said. “Averett and Methodist did not offer me a full-ride scholarship. I wanted to play football and not be in debt, and Fayetteville State offered me everything I wanted.”

White is the first offensive player from the 2025-26 Scotland High football team to sign with a university and sees this opportunity to further his football career and reach his all-time milestone.

“My goal is to attend a Division I program and make it to the NFL,” he said