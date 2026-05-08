Wendy Stanton named director Scotland Co. DSS

LAURINBURG — Scotland County has named a longtime Department of Social Services employee as its new Social Services director.

County Manager April Snead announced the hiring of Wendy Stanton, who will assume the role previously held by Kimberly McRae, who has served as director since 2023.

A Scotland County resident, Stanton brings 25 years of experience with Scotland County DSS, working in both child welfare and adult services. County officials said her background includes extensive experience in social work, management and program administration.

Stanton is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Pembroke, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in social work. In addition to her county service, she has participated in several community boards, including the JCPC Board, JAC Board and CAC Advisory Board.

In a statement, Stanton said she is honored to step into the leadership role and looks forward to continuing service to local families.

“I am committed to leading with compassion, integrity and purpose as we work together to support individuals and families in need,” Stanton said. “I look forward to strengthening our team and creating positive change in the communities we serve.”

Stanton is set to begin her new role May 16, 2026.