Lumbee Tribe enrollment rolls to close ahead special election

PEMBROKE — In accordance with Tribal Law, the Lumbee Tribal Rolls will close on Friday, May 22, 2026, in preparation for the Lumbee Tribe’s Special Election.

The Special Election regarding the proposed constitutional amendments will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2026.

The Online Enrollment Portal will close on May 13, 2026, to allow adequate time for processing online updates. Tribal members may continue to update their enrollment information in person through May 22, 2026.

The Lumbee Tribe Enrollment Office will be open on Saturday, May 16, 2026, from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. exclusively for tribal citizens needing to pick up updated enrollment cards. No enrollment updates will be processed during these Saturday hours.

Please note that updated enrollment cards must be picked up in person to complete the update process. All updated cards must be picked up by 5:00 p.m. on May 22, 2026, in order to vote in the Special Election.

Without an updated enrollment card, tribal citizens will be unable to vote in the Lumbee Elections.