Longtime Wagram Commission Hyder Massey Jr. passes away at age 88

WAGRAM — The Town of Wagram is mourning the loss of former Commissioner Hyder Massey Jr., who died May 7, 2026, at the age of 88.

A moment of silence was held at the opening of the Wagram Board of Commissioners meeting this week as officials reflected on Massey’s decades of service to the town, including more than 25 years on the Board of Commissioners and his work as director of Parks and Recreation.

Born Feb. 23, 1938, Massey was remembered by town leaders as a steady and familiar presence in local government who rarely missed a meeting and remained deeply committed to serving the community he called home.

Mayor Barbara Pierce said Massey was a constant presence at Town Hall who took pride in serving residents.

“You could just see the glow on his face when he would come into Town Hall to do something for the citizens,” Pierce said. “He served for over 25 years. I felt he was dedicated.”

In December, as Massey stepped down from the Board of Commissioners after choosing not to seek reelection, he was honored by the town with a plaque and photographs highlighting his years of service. Officials at the time praised his long record of commitment and his role in shaping local parks and recreation efforts.

Commissioner Kendrick Thomas also thanked Massey during that farewell recognition, describing him as a “beacon of light” to the community.

Kenneth Farmer was later elected to fill Massey’s seat on the board following the municipal election.