Scotland County unites in prayer at courthouse

LAURINBURG — Rain tapped steadily against the windows of the Scotland County Courthouse on Thursday morning, but inside, voices rose in prayer, song and reflection as residents gathered for the annual National Day of Prayer observance.

Clergy members, public officials and community residents filled the courthouse to pray over Scotland County’s schools, youth, businesses, government leaders, first responders, families and those facing illness or hardship. Though the weather forced the event indoors, organizers said the spirit of the gathering remained unchanged.

The service opened with Pat Fields performing “Amazing Grace” on the accordion, the familiar hymn echoing through the courthouse halls as attendees bowed their heads and joined in singing.

This year’s National Day of Prayer theme, “Glorify God Among the Nations, Seeking Him in All Generations,” was inspired by 1 Chronicles 16:24: “Tell of His glory among the nations, His wonderful deeds among all the peoples.”

According to National Day of Prayer Task Force President Kathy Branzell, the 2026 theme reflects King David’s prayer of thanksgiving after the Ark of the Covenant was returned to Jerusalem. In a message shared during the observance, Branzell encouraged communities across the country to continue seeking God through prayer and scripture throughout the year.

“We are excited and delighted to share the 2026 National Day of Prayer theme with you,” Branzell wrote, “and ask that you commit to pray with us each week as God blesses us as we seek Him in Scripture and fervent prayer.”

Coordinator Pastor Essie Davis helped lead the local observance, which featured prayers from a variety of community and faith leaders. Those participating included Myquel Wheat, Sharon Quick, Joshua Bullis, Mandy Hunt, Rev. George Ellis, Scotland County Clerk of Court Phillip McRae, Rev. Michael Edss, Rev. Carolyn Alford, Rev. Hal Culberson and Rev. Darrell Gibson.

Throughout the service, speakers prayed not only for national concerns but also for the everyday struggles and hopes of the local community. Prayers were offered for students preparing for graduation, families facing challenges, elected officials making decisions and churches working to support residents across the county.