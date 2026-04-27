Scots struggle in 4-1 home loss to Cape Fear

LAURINBURG —Scotland’s recent skid continued Friday, suffering a 4-1 home loss to the Cape Fear Colts. For the second consecutive week, the Colts triumphed over the Scots, outscoring them 9-5 in their two matchups. Yet, Friday’s game offered few highlights for Scotland.

Cape Fear jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first five innings; Scotland would go scoreless until a run in the seventh. The Colts outhit the Scots 7-5. Leo Garcia pitched seven innings for Scotland, allowing seven hits and four runs, three of which were earned. He walked one batter and struck out eight.

Head coach Ricky Schattauer emphasized that Cape Fear just executed better than the Scots on Friday night.

“Offensively, we were sluggish and there are no excuses. Their guys [Cape Fear] hit when they were in scoring position, and we struck out when it was our turn.”

The Scots are riding a two-game skid and drop to 9-13 with two games left to close out the season. Scotland will host Montgomery Central on Monday at 7 p.m. on Senior Night.