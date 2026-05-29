LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Highland Hooligans (0-3) drop their third straight game this season on Thursday, falling short to the Sandhills Bogeys, 12-0, at home. Here are photos from the game.
Hooligans drop third straight in 12-0 loss to Sandhills Bogeys
Markey Purvis (40) of the Highland Hooligans plays third base versus the Sandhills Bogeys on May 28, 2026 at Legion Park.
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Highland Hooligans’ Alfredo Jimenez Jr. (3) swings at bat against the Sandhills Bogeys at Legion Park on May 28, 2026.
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Reynell Capellan Reyes (11) swings for the Highland Hooligans against Sandhills Bogeys on May 28, 2026 at Legion Park.
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Highland Hooligans’ Hunter Santilli (41) delivers a pitch against the Sandhills Bogeys at Legion Park on May 28, 2026.
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David Bullard (8) swings for the Highland Hooligans versus the Sandhills Bogeys on May 28, 2026 at Legion Park.
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