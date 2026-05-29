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Hooligans drop third straight in 12-0 loss to Sandhills Bogeys

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Markey Purvis (40) of the Highland Hooligans plays third base versus the Sandhills Bogeys on May 28, 2026 at Legion Park. Courtesy Photos

Markey Purvis (40) of the Highland Hooligans plays third base versus the Sandhills Bogeys on May 28, 2026 at Legion Park.

Courtesy Photos

Highland Hooligans’ Alfredo Jimenez Jr. (3) swings at bat against the Sandhills Bogeys at Legion Park on May 28, 2026. Courtesy Photos

Highland Hooligans’ Alfredo Jimenez Jr. (3) swings at bat against the Sandhills Bogeys at Legion Park on May 28, 2026.

Courtesy Photos

Reynell Capellan Reyes (11) swings for the Highland Hooligans against Sandhills Bogeys on May 28, 2026 at Legion Park. Courtesy Photos

Reynell Capellan Reyes (11) swings for the Highland Hooligans against Sandhills Bogeys on May 28, 2026 at Legion Park.

Courtesy Photos

Highland Hooligans’ Hunter Santilli (41) delivers a pitch against the Sandhills Bogeys at Legion Park on May 28, 2026. Courtesy Photos

Highland Hooligans’ Hunter Santilli (41) delivers a pitch against the Sandhills Bogeys at Legion Park on May 28, 2026.

Courtesy Photos

David Bullard (8) swings for the Highland Hooligans versus the Sandhills Bogeys on May 28, 2026 at Legion Park.

David Bullard (8) swings for the Highland Hooligans versus the Sandhills Bogeys on May 28, 2026 at Legion Park.

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Highland Hooligans (0-3) drop their third straight game this season on Thursday, falling short to the Sandhills Bogeys, 12-0, at home. Here are photos from the game.

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