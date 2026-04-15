Scotland outlasts Lumberton in 12-11 marathon

LAURINBURG — Fresh off their Slugfest tournament championship, the (8-10) Fighting Scots secured a nail-biting 12-11 extra-inning win over the Lumberton Pirates on the road Tuesday.

After trailing 3-0 as they entered the third inning, the Scots rallied with six runs, followed by two more in the fourth, taking an 8-3 lead into the fifth. Lumberton responded with seven runs in the fifth inning, regaining the lead at 10-8. Scotland countered with two runs in the sixth, tying the score. Both teams added one run in the seventh, pushing the game into extra innings with a score of 11-11.

Following a scoreless eighth inning, Scotland would prevail after Kaden Hunsucker tripled in the ninth, scoring Collin Hill, who led off the inning with a single to give the Scots a 12-11 victory.

Scotland would outhit the Pirates 17 to 16. Collin Hill, Kaden Hunsucker and Ayden Odom recorded three hits, while Dawson Williams, Blain Callahan and Bryson Powell added two hits. The Scots are now winners of four straight games and will host Southern Lee on Wednesday at 6 p.m.