Terry Chavis named Scotland County magistrate

LAURINBURG — Former Laurinburg Assistant Police Chief Terry M. Chavis has a new role after being sworn in Wednesday as Scotland County magistrate by District Court Judge Christopher Rhue.

Chavis’ appointment follows the resignation of former Magistrate Asael Marcano in mid-April, who left the position to accept a similar role in Brunswick County, according to court officials.

The vacancy was posted through the state employment network, drawing 29 applicants. After several weeks of screening, Chavis was appointed May 22 by Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Stephan R. Futrell of Rockingham.

Before his appointment, Chavis worked with the Laurinburg Police Department from 1998 to 2023, serving his final seven years as assistant chief of police.

All five Scotland County magistrates operate under the supervision of Chief District Court Judge Amanda Wilson of Rockingham.