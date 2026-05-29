3 juveniles and 19-year-old are charged in pawn shop burglary

LAURINBURG — Three juveniles and a 19-year-old Laurinburg man are facing charges after multiple firearms were stolen during a break-in at a local pawn shop earlier this month, according to the Laurinburg Police Department.

On May 19, 2026, officers with the Laurinburg Police Department responded to Kings Pawn after a burglar alarm was activated, police said. Upon arrival, officers discovered the business had been forcibly entered and multiple firearms had been stolen, according to the department.

Through a coordinated investigation involving the Laurinburg Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, investigators identified four individuals responsible for the burglary and theft, police said. The suspects include three juveniles and Kanijo Bain, 19, of Laurinburg, according to the department.

Within less than a week of the incident, secured custody orders were obtained for the three juveniles, who were transported to a juvenile detention facility, police said. Bain was arrested and booked into the Scotland County Detention Center under a $75,000 secured bond, according to the Laurinburg Police Department.

The Laurinburg Police Department thanked the community, ATF and the officers and investigators involved for their assistance and commitment throughout the investigation.

Two of the juveniles were charged with felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, multiple counts of larceny of a firearm, possession of stolen firearms, conspiracy to commit breaking and entering, possession of a handgun by a minor and resisting a public officer, according to the Laurinburg Police Department.

The third juvenile was charged with felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, multiple counts of larceny of a firearm, possession of stolen firearms, conspiracy to commit breaking and entering and possession of a handgun by a minor, police said.

Bain was charged with felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, multiple counts of larceny of a firearm, conspiracy to commit breaking and entering and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to the Laurinburg Police Department.