RichmondCC presents anti-addictionprogram Clear Path at board meeting

HAMLET — Richmond Community College has established a student support and prevention program that helps students understand addiction, make informed choices and connect with help when needed.

RichmondCC Director of Counseling Chris Gardner introduced Clear Path, which stands for Campus Learning, Education, Awareness & Responsibility, to the Board of Trustees at its meeting on Tuesday.

Gardner explained that this is an anti-addiction program that encompasses more than just substance abuse.

“It is for all addictions such as gambling, social media, gaming, anything that can become all consuming,” Gardner said. “This is not a punitive program. These are lesson-based meetings that cover the psychological and physiological processes of addiction and how to make healthy choices.”

Clear Path also fills a need for the Building Brighter Futures grant program, which provides job training, essential life skills and support services for individuals recovering from addiction and those recently released from prison. Clear Path was also developed in response to the increased use of vaping and cannabis products among the student population as well as the community as a whole.

Students can join the program through referral or self-referral. Meetings are held Tuesdays at 1 p.m. and Wednesdays at 4 p.m. at the Hamlet Campus and every other Friday at 1 p.m. at the Scotland County Campus.

Nursing Grant

Dr. Qunna Morrow, Dean of Allied Health and Human Services at RichmondCC, gave an update on the Empowering Future Nurses Grant, which funded a Health Science Academy at RichmondCC for 8th-

graders in December. The Nursing Department will host another Health Science Academy for 8th-graders on April 20 and 21. The students will take part in interactive skills building activities related to healthcare.

Funds for the grant have also been used to boost retention in the Practical Nursing program, as well as the passage rate on the NCLEX licensing exam.

“We have had a 10 percent increase in the test passage rate and an 8 percent decrease in the withdrawal rate for the Practical Nursing program,” Morrow said.

The grant has also helped with the hiring of seven new adjunct nursing instructors and provided direct support to nursing students facing financial obstacles and challenges.

Adventure Camps

Dr. Angie Adams, Dean of Arts and Sciences, provided information to the Board of Trustees about summer “Adventure Camps” funded by a grant from Amazon Web Services. These camps scheduled for June 22-25 and July 13-16 are for rising 6th, 7th and 8th graders.

Topics include robotics, physics, cooking, science, math, art, photography, and healthcare career exploration. Camps will run from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the Hamlet Campus. Cost is $25 per camper. Breakfast and lunch will be provided.

Construction Updates

Associate Vice President for Administrative Services Katina Brown provided updates to the Board on various construction projects at both campuses.

The Hendrick Center for Automotive Training is nearing completion, and the College will soon be purchasing equipment for the facility. The College is also in the process of planning a grand opening for the center late this summer with the Hendrick Automotive Group.

The Truck Driver Training Center at the Laurinburg/Maxton Airport is also nearing completion. RichmondCC President Brent Barbee said they should be able to do a walk-through of the facility within the next two weeks.

Other projects in the works are new bathrooms in older buildings on the Hamlet Campus, parking lot renovations for the Hamlet Campus, HVAC unit updates at the Scotland County Campus and a new roof for the Cole Auditorium.