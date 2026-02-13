For the first time in 12 years, Scotland County will have a new sheriff.

Four Republicans and one Democrat want to replace Scotland County Sheriff Ralph Kersey, a Republican who isn’t running for a fourth term.

The Republicans—Jason L. Butler, Ronnie Ivey, David Monte and Chris Strickland—will compete in the March 3 primary. The winner will face Roger Alford, a Democrat.

They took part in a candidates’ forum on Tuesday, hosted by the Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce, where they spoke about their experiences and shared their visions for combating crime.

About the Candidates

Butler has 27 years of law enforcement experience and currently serves as a captain at the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

Ivey has 31 years of experience in law enforcement. He has worked at the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office and is currently a major crimes detective for the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Strickland has spent most of his 30 years in law enforcement as an officer with the Laurinburg Police Department, where he trained K-9s. He is now a police supervisor with FirstHealth.

Monte, who owns a construction company, said during the forum at Scotland High School that he has “been on the other side of law enforcement.” In 2001, he was sentenced to 45 days in the Scotland County Detention Center and 18 months of probation after he was found guilty of injuring property, court records show. In an interview with the Border Belt Independent, Monte said he ran over a fence.

“I’m not running for power or prestige,” Monte told the over 100 people who gathered at Scotland High School’s auditorium. “I’m running to create a department that serves with empathy, fairness, and absolute transparency.”

Youth Violence, Drugs and Guns

Some people at the forum said they were concerned about youth violence.

At least four students died by gun violence in Scotland County last year. Fifteen children under age 18 were arrested in 2024 for violent crimes, six of which were for murder or manslaughter, according to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. That year, the county had the third-highest violent crime rate in the state.

Butler, Ivey, and Strickland emphasized the need for additional school resource officers and community programs like the new Boys & Girls Club opening on McColl Road. They suggested D.A.R.E, a substance use prevention program, to help kids stay out of trouble.

Monte said he’s spoken with local pastors to help kids involved with law enforcement.

Candidates said they were also concerned about fentanyl, a synthetic opioid linked to large spikes in fatal overdoses across the United States. Reported fatal drug overdoses in Scotland County declined 21% in 2024 compared to the previous year, but the county still had one of the highest rates in North Carolina, according to data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. An estimated 15 people in the county died of a fentanyl-related overdose in 2024.

Butler and Strickland called for an expanded narcotics division at the sheriff’s office. Ivey said he wants more patrols in “the drug areas” of the county.

Ivey also said he is in favor of harsher punishment for people who commit crimes, especially when drugs and guns are involved.

“I will make an example of the ones that commit crimes with guns,” Ivey said, “along with working with the court systems to make sure that the proper punishments are placed on them instead of just a slap on the wrist and getting back out.”

Tight Budget, Overcrowded Jail

Most candidates said Scotland County needs more deputies, adding that local officials should increase salaries to attract and retain them. A starting annual salary for a Scotland County deputy is about $40,000, according to the county’s job board.

“Currently, we’re a stepping stone for a lot of deputies to come through and go on to higher-paying jobs at different agencies that surround us,” Butler said.

But money is tight in the county budget, Scotland County commissioners running for reelection said earlier in the forum.

Commissioners set aside about $8.4 million this year for the sheriff’s office and county jail. That’s about $79,000 more than last year and $1 million more than 2023.

The budget doesn’t include money to improve the Scotland County Detention Center. Family members of some people housed at the facility told ABC15 this month that their loved ones are being deprived of basic necessities. Last year, 40 people had to be relocated from the detention center because of overcrowding and understaffing, the news station reported.

“The jail has unfinished space that needs to be completed,” Ivey said. “I would ask for the commissioners to get the funding to complete the jail, so that the inmates will not have to sleep on top of each other.”

In a post to his campaign Facebook page, Butler said the center currently holds an average of 155 people every day, despite its capacity of 109. He suggested “alternative confinement options for low-level, nonviolent offenders” like ankle monitors to address the overcrowding issue.

Whoever wins the Republican primary likely has a good shot at winning the general election in November. A Democrat hasn’t been elected sheriff in Scotland County since 2010, when Shep Jones was the only candidate, according to the N.C. State Board of Elections.

Morgan Casey is a reporter for the Border Belt Independent and a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Morgan’s reporting focuses on health care issues in the Border Belt and can be supported through a donation to the Border Belt Reporting Center, Inc.