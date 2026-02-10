LAURINBURG —Scotland High standout Shylan Harrell just received his second athletic scholarship from North Carolina Wesleyan University, after earning his first offer from Brevard University.

Harrell is a two-sport athlete who excels in both basketball and football, making significant contributions to each sport. Over his four years of playing football, he has recorded a total of 133 tackles, one sack, six interceptions and two fumble recoveries. He was selected as a member of the Shrine Bowl for football on Dec. 15, 2025. In basketball, he has averaged 6.9 points, 1.8 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game.

Congrats to Shylan Harrell!

