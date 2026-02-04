LAURINBURG —Fighting Scots women’s soccer is poised for a more organized and better-prepared season after completing a transition season marked by a head coaching change just two weeks before the season, the fourth in four years. Preseason workouts have already started and will continue until the start of the season. Here are some players to watch heading into the 2025-26 season.

Senior midfielder – Karli Jaquez

Entering her fourth and final year as a Fighting Scot soccer player, Karli Jaquez has 18 career shots on goal and three career assists. Jacquez was named a team captain last season. This season, second-year Head Coach Jeremy White is in the process of transitioning Jacquez from the wing position she played in previous seasons to fill the void left at center midfield by Reagan Strickland, who graduated following the 2024-25 season. Coach White sees Jacquez’s experience as a team leader and ability to control the ball as contributing factors to building a successful midfield line this season.

Junior forward – Marley Ward

Third-year starter Marley Ward has one career goal and eight career shots on goal and led the team last season with 11 steals. Primarily playing center back, Ward is another player White is transitioning to a new position. For this season, Ward will be moved to forward, where White is optimistic she can provide a boost to the team’s offense–which struggled in scoring last season. Ward earned her first career goal last season against Southern Lee.

Senior goalkeeper – Addison Anderson

Senior Addison Anderson enters the season as a third-year starter in goal. Anderson has 302 career saves and is looking to build upon her career saves and comes into the new season as the probable starter. According to White, the team’s future at the goalkeeper position is set with the addition of freshman goalkeeper Amelia Ricks. Ricks, who previously played goalkeeper for Spring Hill Middle School, will come in and get right to work with Anderson, preparing to step into Anderson’s role after graduation.

Senior fullback – Honey Freeman

After missing all of last season, Honey Freeman is looking to make an impact in her senior year. Listed as a fullback, Freeman is a versatile player who can also play midfield and forward. A traditional “utility-style player,” White is looking for Freeman to fill the voids on defense left by graduated defenders Caycee Bert, Caydence Deese and Marley Ward, who will transition to forward for the upcoming season. White describes Freeman as “hard-nosed and a very physical defender.”

Freshmen forwards – Jillian Driggers and Elizabeth Chavis

With a large number of freshmen players for the upcoming season, White is very excited about the additions of Jillian Driggers and Elizabeth Chavis. Driggers played forward for Carver Middle School, and Chavis played forward for Spring Hill Middle School. According to White, Chavis will bring a lot of speed and aggressiveness, while Driggers will bring a strong kicking power and a desire to take shots on goal. Pairing Junior Marley Ward with both Chavis and Driggers, White expects the offense to be far more productive this season.