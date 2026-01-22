LAURINBURG —The Laurinburg Highland Hooligans, the baseball entertainment for Scotland County, is looking for families to host players for the Summer 2026 season.

Families will only need to provide housing for players. In return, you will receive four season tickets, recognition during Host Family Night, and the rewarding experience of being part of the Hooligans family.

“Being a host family to a summer player is a great experience for the player and families; you build a lifelong friend,” General Manager Billy Norris said. “Our host families had the best experiences and created a lot of memories with their players.”

Mayor Jay Willis hosted Hooligan players Taylor Jeter and Nate Simon last summer; he reflected on the experience as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“Having these young men who were trying to build their careers, we loved it. Opening our home, we created memories that would last forever. They were nice young men who were dedicated to their craft. I would recommend anyone to host a Hooligan and help make a dream.”

For any further information, contact General Manager Billy Norris.

