Former Scotland running back Zamir White ranked among all-time North Carolina football players

LAURINBURG —According to a recent post by NCSportsPage, former Scotland running back Zamir White has been ranked No. 10 among all-time North Carolina football players since 2000.

White played running back from 2014 to 2018 at Scotland High School and rushed for 7,169 yards and 119 touchdowns. In his standout senior season in 2017-18, he posted 2,086 yards and 34 touchdowns on 148 carries, earning him the Sam B. Nicola Award as the National High School Player of the Year.

White was a two-time Conference Player of the Year, 2016 Gatorade Player of the Year, 2017 NCPreps Player of the Year and Army All-American. He finished his high school career as Scotland’s all-time leader in rushing yards and touchdowns for both his career and a single season, holding three of the top five single-game rushing performances in school history.

After completing a successful high school career, he accepted a scholarship to play college football at the University of Georgia, where he rushed for 2,043 yards and 25 touchdowns in three years, ultimately winning a national championship in the 2021-22 season with the Bulldogs. White was drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft by the Las Vegas Raiders, where he completed his fourth season.