Eagles rally to defeat Scotland, 7-6

LAURINBURG —The Scotland High baseball team (3-8) once again watched a lead slip away due to a late-inning surge by the Western Harnett Eagles, who defeated the Scots at home on Wednesday, 7-6.

The Scots scored three runs in the first inning, maintaining a 3-0 lead until the Eagles scored seven runs in the fifth inning, bringing the score to 7-3. Scotland fought back in the sixth inning, narrowing the gap with two runs after a single in the fifth. The game came down to a nail-biting 7-6 score in the seventh inning, with a chance for a win on the line. However, a potential walk-off homer by Collin Hill came up just short.

“I don’t know if the guys thought three runs would be enough, but we went into autopilot. We gave up seven runs on three hits, and that’s not going to win many games,” head coach Ricky Schattuer said

Scotland would outhit the Eagles 11 to 3, but five errors in the field proved to be too costly, as the Scots have now lost four in a row and will travel to face Purnell Swett on Friday at 6 p.m.