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Scotland’s Chris George to visit South Carolina

Travis Petty Jr Sports Editor
in ,
Chris George will visit the University of South Carolina this weekend. Courtesy Photo

Chris George will visit the University of South Carolina this weekend.

Courtesy Photo

LAURINBURG —Scotland High’s newly acquired defensive back, Chris George, just broke some groundbreaking news.

George will visit the campus of the University of South Carolina this weekend. The three-star Class of 2027 recruit recently visited East Carolina with fellow Scots players, Michael McLean, Samier Pate and Nasiah McLean. George appears to have fully recovered from his torn ACL and holds offers from Virginia Tech, Baylor, East Carolina, Liberty, Sacramento State, Syracuse, Wisconsin, Florida and Georgia Tech.

Travis Petty Jr can be reached at [email protected] or 910.506.3171 ext 2027. Follow him on Facebook @Travis Petty Jr.

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