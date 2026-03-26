Scots shut out Hoke County to get back in the win column

LAURINBURG —The Scotland softball team (5-5) got back in the winning column as they defeated the Hoke County Bucks at home on Wednesday, 3-0.

Coming off their worst home loss of the season against Cape Fear, the Scots turned in a complete 360 against Hoke County. That effort included allowing only two hits from the Bucks, as the Scots outhit Hoke 5 to 2 and committed no errors, compared to Tuesday’s eight.

“The entire team answered back,” head coach Adam Romain said. “After Tuesday’s debacle, Haydynn Lowery bounced back. She pitched a great game, and her defense was as clean as you can play.”

Lowery pitched seven innings, allowing two hits, walking five and striking out four. Ramsey Hale led the Scots at the plate, going 2 for 3 with an RBI.

“The process of the first three innings, when we got nine outs, built our confidence. When we play Scotland softball, everything will fall in the right place,” Romain said.

Scotland will be back at home to host Gray’s Creek on Friday at 6 p.m.