Guests enjoy an evening of dinner, dancing and community giving during the Scotland Memorial Foundation’s annual Putting on the Ritz fundraiser Saturday in Laurinburg.

LAURINBURG — A sold-out crowd helped raise more than $68,000 Saturday night to support access to essential medications for patients across the Scotland Health Care System service area.

The Scotland Memorial Foundation’s annual Putting on the Ritz drew more than 500 guests for an evening of dinner, dancing and charitable giving. From the silent auction to the live auction, attendees gave generously — but the highlight of the night was the Fund the Need campaign.

This year’s Fund the Need focused on supporting the Community Health Patient Assistance Fund, which provides prescriptions to patients who cannot afford them. Access to essential medications can be life-changing, and even small gifts make a significant impact, organizers said.

Last year’s event raised $62,000 through Fund the Need alone.

“I always start to get really excited when we hit $60,000,” said Misty McMillan, executive director of the Scotland Memorial Foundation. “It’s just amazing every single year to see the community come together. Their generosity always amazes me. Every fundraising event they give so generously, and this event is no different — it truly shows how much they value our healthcare system.”

McMillan said the foundation is seeking feedback on this year’s event, which included several changes. The silent auction was moved to the Dulin Center to create more space for seating, and a DJ replaced the traditional live band.

“The feedback I’ve gotten so far is that everyone likes having the auction separate because it’s not as cramped in the back and there’s more room to move around,” McMillan said. “But we are still looking and hoping for some feedback about this year’s event.”

For those who could not attend, donations to the Fund the Need are still being accepted. To contribute, contact the Scotland Memorial Foundation at 910-291-7551 or visit https://tinyurl.com/3mhcjy49.