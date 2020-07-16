Senior citizens awarded for their talents

WAGRAM — The Scotland County Parks and Recreation Department announced the winners of its annual Silver Arts Program on Thursday.

“Silver Arts is part of our Senior Games that we have each year,” said Amanda Baker, Wagram Recreation Center supervisor. “This year things were done a little different, unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

“We had to hold the award ceremony virtually on Facebook,” added Baker.

The Senior Games were not able to be held, however, continuing with the Senior Arts allowed senior citizens to still have something to participate in.

“Normally we would have a sports section,” said Baker. “We have games such as Crockett, horseshoes, bowling, cornhole, cycling, water volleyball and more.”

There are four categories to the Senior Arts Program; literacy, visual, performing and heritage.

“Under those four categories, there are 11 subcategories,” said Baker. “A few examples of the types of art we received this year are photography, stain glass, knitting, woodwork, mixed media and performing arts.

“This program has given senior citizens something to do while everyone has been social distancing and stuck in quarantine,” continued Baker.

Winners will have the opportunity to participate on a statewide level, which will be held virtually as well.

“We are happy to provide opportunities to our seniors,” said Baker. “However we regret missing the opportunity to hold our banquet like we normally would.

“At the banquet our seniors would have the opportunity to perform for the audience,” continued Baker. “Some would sing, there would be dancing, as well as our cheerleaders would perform. We look forward to future programs with our seniors and being able to get back to normal.”

— First-time participants were Robert McMillian, Carol Fowler, Robbie Cox and Debbie Butler Doug Henderson.

— Winners of the Jewelry category were: 1st Earrings (Robert McMillian), 2nd Beaded Eye Glass Chain (Carol Fowler) and 3rd Earrings (Robert McMillian).

— Winner in the Pastels category was: 1st The Hands of Good Friday (Nancy Sandgren) and the water colors winner was 1st Eden’s Bouquet (Nancy Sandgren).

— Winners for Acrylics were: 1st Funky Chicken (Robbie Cox), 2nd Down By the Ocean (Robbie Cox) and 3rd Autumn (Doris Messick).

— Winners in Photography were: 1st Patriotic Vibes (William Tyson, Sr.), 2nd I Don’t Know (Dorothy Tyson), 3rd African Job (Robert McMillian).

— And finally, the winners for Poetry were: 1st Tulip (Carol Whitehead) and 2nd Air Raid (Carol Whitehead).

