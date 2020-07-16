Relay for Life gets pushed to spring

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Relay For Life in September has been postponed, but money is still being raised to help cancer victims.

“Some teams are fundraising, as they typically do year-round,” said Co-Chairman Stewart Thomas, “but in a more virtual way.

“We encourage any teams who are able to continue to do what they can to raise funds in a safe way, like via social media,” added Thomas. “In total the Scotland County Relay for Life has raised over a cumulative amount of $5 million.”

The safety of the lives of those in attendance whether they be survivors, family members, or anyone else joining in on Relay fun is of the utmost importance to those over the Relay For Life.

“First and foremost, we hope you and your families are healthy throughout this time of world-wide health risk with the COVID-19,” said Carol Thomas with the Relay For Life.

“Considering the focus of everyone’s attention is on COVID-19, the safety of our families and our return to normalcy in our life, Relay For Life in the Scotland County Area will be postponed.

“During this time of limited access to others, risk of being in groups and focus on staying safe from the virus, we know that the decision of moving the kickoff and the Relay event is the only choice,” continued Carol.

The rescheduling of the main event is still in the works and a date has not been set.

“While we don’t have specific dates yet, in general the kickoff will be moved to the Fall 2020 and the Relay For Life event will be moved to Spring 2021,” said Carol. “Once this critical health risk is behind us, we will follow up with a time-line, meeting schedule and Relay date.

“While COVID-19, and everyone’s safety, require immediate priority and attention, the fight against cancer will continue to need and deserve support and action. Let’s strive to make our next Relay For Life event the biggest and best this community has ever seen,” continued Carol. “Last year Scotland county raised over $142,000.”

