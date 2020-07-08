‘Lady Justice’ ushered out in favor of new county logo

“From a marketing and communications perspective, the key for the logo is to provide consistency in how the government of Scotland County presents itself and, in this case, also an umbrella for departments. So as departments incorporate the logo into their communications, they will consistently be identifying that they are part of a greater whole … Scotland County.” — Cory Hughes

LAURINBURG — Scotland County is getting what could be called a little bit of a facelift.

“A logo is an identity,” said Scotland County Tourism Development Authority Executive Director Cory Hughes. “It provides a visual mark of who you are and what you represent.

“In the case of this new logo, we are prominently and proudly Scotland, a county in NC that is focused on building a strong future for the community,” continued Hughes.

On Monday, the Scotland County Board of Commissioners voted to update the county logo in hopes of giving a newer, fresher look to county materials.

“This is a process that started all the way back in December,” said Jason Robinson, public information officer for Scotland County, “when three of us met to discuss possibly having a new logo for the county.

“From there, a staff-level committee was formed and included different departments as well as the Chamber and the TDA,” continued Robinson.

The committee then came up with a firm that offered some designs.

“We got down to the top two choices, which we presented to the board in June and then from there different iterations of those two designs,” said Robinson. The old logo is ‘Lady Justice’ and was really not a logo as much as it was a seal.

“The logo is something that can be used to brand the county,” Robinson added.

Scotland County Manager Kevin Patterson spoke with WLNC this week and added a few points as well,

“Right now we have a county seal which is Lady Justice, but with that we never had an official logo,” said Patterson. “We have had some administrative items that we have used in the past, but at Monday’s meeting the board adopted one.

“We are just developing a brand that we can use in our economic development because Lady justice isn’t memorable due to a lot of government agencies using it,” added Patterson.

Residents will see the new logo at some point on vehicles, T-shirts, at events that the county might sponsor, business cards and more.

“From a marketing and communications perspective,” said Hughes, “the key for the logo is to provide consistency in how the government of Scotland County presents itself and, in this case, also an umbrella for departments.

“So as departments incorporate the logo into their communications,” continued Hughes, “they will consistently be identifying that they are part of a greater whole … Scotland County.”

At this time there is no budget for development of the logo other than new employees who may be getting business cards.

“Like me,” said Robinson. “I have been here over a year and was waiting for this new logo to be selected.

“When we purchase new vehicles the logo will be put on them as well,” continued Robinson.

The decision on Monday night was the final step.

”The first place folks will be able to see the new logo will probably be on the county’s website,” said Robinson. “We are getting ready for a website redesign in a few months and look forward to having our new logo be a part of that redesign.”

Patterson added,”We are hoping the modifications to the website will be complete in August and the new logo will be on it.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]