Campbell Soup makes additional donations

MAXTON — Campbell Soup is at it again. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the company is doing its part to help make a difference and look out for its neighbors.

“Now more than ever, our community partners are critical resources in our hometowns. They are providing our neighbors in need with food and services,” said Kim Fortunato, vice president of community affairs and president of the Campbell Soup Foundation. “We’re grateful for their partnership and proud to assist them with any emerging needs as a result of the pandemic.”

On Tuesday, the company announced the recipients of its Community Impact Grants, which includes two organizations in the Maxton area, Church Community Services of Scotland County and Robeson County Church & Community Center. These organizations will each receive $15,000.

These Community Impact Grants are in addition to cash donations totaling $22,500 to the United Way of Robeson and Scotland County as well as product donations totaling nearly $30,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast North Carolina, Robeson County Church & Community Center and Church Community Services of Scotland County as part of our COVID-19 response.

In total, Campbell Soup has donated more than $82,000 to assist local organizations in the Maxton area over the past two months.”

