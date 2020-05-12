Graduations are scheduled

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Schools seniors will be getting to walk across the graduation stage — but this year will be a little different. One big change will be that the high-school graduation will not take place at Pate Stadium.

Superintendent Ron Hargrave spoke to the Board of Education on Monday during its monthly meeting and explained the proposal from school principals.

“The proposal that they have chosen is the drive-up proposal, in which students will be given the opportunity to have two cars to accompany them,” Hargrave explained. “The student will be able to get out of the car, get on the stage, have a photo opportunity and we will be videoing this at the same time — and then, as they exit the stage, they will receive their diploma.”

Hargrave said the proposal has been approved by the Scotland County Health Department as well as the Scotland Health Care System.

“They thought that if we did it and everybody was wearing gloves and we were wearing masks that they would support it,” Hargrave said. “And we would not be in violation of any of the governor’s mandates and we would still have a good graduation but we will be doing it in a safe manner.”

All graduations will be held at Scotland High School for each school, and the stage will be decorated in the different school colors with their symbols.

“We will use the entrance going into the commons area where we’ll have a stage set up,” Hargrave said. “There’s a service road that goes through and has a little fire lane that cuts off right before you get to the building, that’s where the stage will be set up.”

The board unanimously approved the proposal.

Those graduation dates will be:

— SEarCH will be held on May 19 with a rain date of May 20

— Shaw will be held on May 21 with a rain date of May 22

— Scotland High will be May 26-29 with a rain date of June 1-4

Principals will be sharing additional information and a more detailed schedule with their school’s graduates.

Reach Kateline Gandee at [email protected].

