Numerous shootings reported, three poeople injured

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Police Department had a busy weekend with numerous shootings, two of which left people injured.

According to Lt. Jeremy Whites, around 9 p.m. Saturday officers were called to Kennedy Street in reference to shots fired. A 37-year-old male of Kennedy Street had been shot in the leg. He was sent to Scotland Memorial Hospital where he was treated and released.

Police are still investigating the shooting and there is a person of interest.

On Sunday, officers responded to the stoplight at U.S. Hwy. 401 and West Boulevard in reference to a shooting into an occupied vehicle around 5:30 p.m.

According to Capt. Chris Young, a silver Dodge Charger pulled alongside a gold Nissan Rogue and words were exchanged between the two vehicles according to witnesses. The occupants of the Doge then began firing at the Nissan with bullets striking the 18-year-old female and 19-year-old male who were inside the vehicle.

Both were airlifted to another location for treatment and were listed in serious condition.

Police are still investigating the shooting.

Other shootings from the weekend:

— Police responded to Alder Road on Friday in reference to a shooting into an occupied vehicle. The vehicle sustained an estimated $300 damage and the Laurinburg resident in the vehicle was not injured.

— On Saturday police responded to a shooting into an occupied residence on Wiley Circle. Inside the residence was seven people, who were all uninjured. There was an estimated $400 damage done.

— Police responded to a shooting into an occupied residence on Oak Street on Sunday. There were seven people inside the residence and no injuries. There was no estimated damage costs available.

— Officers responded to a shooting into an occupied vehicle Sunday on Produce Market Road. There were five people inside the vehicle and no one was injured. The vehicle sustained an estimated $1,000 damage.

— Police responded to Port Street on Sunday in reference to a shooting into an occupied residence. Inside the residence were four people who were uninjured. A vehicle on Port Street was also struck, there was no estimated damage costs available.

— On Monday officers responded to a residence on Aberdeen Road after shots were fired into the residence. Seven people were inside the residence and there were no injures. An estimated $1,200 was done to the residence.

— Police responded to a shooting into an occupied residence on Anne Street Monday. There has been four people inside the residence at the time of the shooting. No one was injured. There was an estimated $650 done to the residence.

Anyone with information about any of the shootings is encouraged to call the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211.

Reach Katelin Gandee at

