Davis wants residents totake precautions seriously

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Board of Commissioners Chair Bob Davis would like for residents to remember the importance of social distancing and acknowledge the seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I just do not think that people are taking this seriously,” said Davis. “And they really should be taking heed to the warnings and safety recommendations.”

Social distancing is just one of several precautions that have been recommended to keep residents safe. Washing hands vigorously and wearing masks while in public are also two important measures of precaution that should not be ignored.

“My wife and I are in the age bracket that is truly at risk of this disease and the complications that come with it,” said Davis. “We are trying our best to stay away from crowds and doing what we can to stay home, stay safe and try to remain active and healthy.”

Grocery stores are considered an essential business and where many crowds can be seen trying to buy what they need to provide for their families. Social distancing can be difficult in these type situations but it is not impossible.

“I’m not great with computers,” said Davis. “I mainly use the internet for emails pertaining to the Board of Commissioners when we need to communicate back and forth.

“I wanted to be able to get what we needed from the store while keeping my distance from everyone so I wouldn’t bring germs back home with me, so I taught myself how to shop for groceries online so I don’t have to go in the stores. They just bring them out to me when I get there.”

Grocery stores such as Carlie C’s IGA in Laurinburg offer carryout groceries that are ordered on line and brought to the customer’s vehicle.

“I went to Carlie C’s the other day to pick up my groceries and what I saw really bothered me,” said Davis. “It was like no one was paying attention to social distancing at all. The staff at the store has placed signs on the doors creating an entrance and exit to help encourage people to stay apart from one another, but they are still just going in and out whichever way they want.

“And then,” continued Davis,” I looked over towards the walk way and around the parking lot and there were groups of people standing around socializing, no masks, no gloves and certainly not 6 feet apart. I just don’t understand it.”

The idea has been expressed that if residents do not begin to take the virus seriously that the chances of it spreading and creating more cases in Scotland County will increase.

“It isn’t going to get any better,” said Davis, “Not until people start abiding by the recommendations.

“It is going to get worse, unfortunately, before it gets better if everyone doesn’t make a better effort.”

Staying active both mentally and physically is also something that residents should be doing to keep themselves healthy.

“We try to go outside and take a walk to get some fresh air while we are staying at home,” said Davis.

“We are also very fortunate to have a decent plot of land that we drive around when we want to get out the house for a change of scenery,” continued Davis. “It is beautiful and full of trees. There is plenty of nature all around for us to look at and enjoy.”

The COVID-19 Pandemic has not only affected the day to day home life or residents, it has affected how businesses and organizations operate.

“We are still figuring out the kinks in our board meetings,” said Davis. “This month we met, while keeping 6 feet apart of course. We were able to broadcast the meeting on Facebook as well as YouTube so residents could watch the meeting live.

“We also had it set up so that those wishing to approach the board could do so over the phone. We will continue to meet and continue to work out the kinks. We are continuously looking for better options to help us meet while staying safe and allowing residents to be involved in the meetings.”

The Scotland County Board of Commissioners holds its meetings the first Monday of each month at the Scotland County Emergency Operations Center. Residents are encouraged to attend to stay involved even if it is only virtually for the time being.

“It is important for county residents to stay involved and know what is happening in Scotland County,” said Davis. “It is also very important for everyone to stay safe and follow the recommendations handed down by the CDC, if you don’t do it for yourself, do it for those that are in the high risk categories such as senior citizens, children and those already facing illnesses.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]

