High school student comes to the rescue of elderly neighbor

WAGRAM — Scotland High School junior Madison Johnson was driving around her neighborhood in her family’s golf cart recently when she noticed her elderly neighbor, Mr. Jared, sitting on the ground. When she first asked if he was OK, he said yes — but instead of going on with her day, she went home, got him water and brought a friend.

“I just thought that he needed some help,” Johnson said. “I brought a friend with me because I knew I wouldn’t be able to help him stand by himself. It was a hot day and he had been out picking up pine cones in his yard.”

When Johnson and her friend stood him up, she noticed he was shaking so she called 911 to get him help. In the end, it was discovered he was having a diabetic reaction to low blood sugar.

“I never really go over to that area, but I just decided to on that day,” Johnson said. “I’m just really grateful that I was there to help him.”

But Johnson didn’t just stop with helping make sure Mr. Jared was given proper care. She also came back with her brother to finish picking up the pine cones in the yard.

“It was a good thing she was there,” Jared said. “If I would have stayed out there much longer, I could have been in serious trouble.”

His wife also spoke highly of Johnson, as well praising her not just for helping but for coming back when everything was done.

“I was amazed that not only did she stop to help him but she came back to help with the yard,” Mrs. Jared said. “It was very thoughtful of her and it really shows that there are young people out there who are willing to help … it was a blessing that she came along.”

But this act of kindness and helpfulness didn’t surprise Johnson’s family, especially since Johnson has always spoken on wanting to help people and become a doctor.

“She’s such a sweet girl and she’s the kind of person who would help anyone,” said her Aunt Amy Gattis. “So it’s not surprising she couldn’t just drive by without doing something to help.”

Gattis posted on Facebook about the incident, praising not just her niece but Johnson’s parents Alison and Perry for raising such a wonderful and thoughtful young woman.

“Madison is an extraordinary young lady and I’m so grateful for her and so proud to be her aunt,” Gattis said.

For Johnson, this act has made it more important to pursue becoming a doctor.

“It was such a good feeling knowing that I had been able to help him,” Johnson said. “It definitely instilled the want to be a doctor even more and to help more people.”

