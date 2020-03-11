A real quack-up event

LAURINBURG — Duck, duck … hooray!

The United Way of Scotland County is holding its first-ever Duck Derby event with several different ways to not only get the community involved but also for people to win prizes. The event will take place on Roper Street around 3 p.m. on April 25 during the third annual SpringFest.

“We’re going to sell 5,000 tickets and the tickets will give you a number that will correlate with a duck,” said Director Coy Moody. “We have five ticket levels and the higher you go the more ducks you’ll get for free.”

A single duck can be purchased for $5, five ducks for $20, 12 ducks for $50 and 25 ducks for $100. Tickets can be bought at the United Way Office, at one of its non-profits or online.

Moody added the track will be set up on Roper Street, with all 5,000 ducks going in a pool with a gate to release them. The ducks will at the end, enter a thinner winner’s tunnel so the first place winner can be easily announced.

“The grand prize is an outdoor storage building and you do not have to be present to win,” Moody said. “But if you are present at the time we’ll be adding an extra $100 to the grand-prize. We’ll also have smaller prizes for the second and third place winners.”

During both Laurinburg After Five on April 25 and during SpringFest, the United Way will also be having a Kids Duck Derby for children who will use a pump to push smaller ducks down a track and whoever has the best time of the entire event will win a prize packet.

“We’re also holding out Dazzling Duck Decorating Contest where for $20 people can purchase a 10-inch rubber duck and decorate however they want,” Moody said. “You can do it based on your favorite sports team, the group its representing, whatever you choose.”

There will be three categories and prizes for the decorating contest — including an individual or family winning dinner and a movie, business and industry winning a pizza party for employees and a non-profit and civic groups winning $100 cash for the organization.

The ducks for decorating can be purchased for $20 by contacting the United Way and can be picked up or delivered to the recipient.

“This is something I’ve wanted to do for many years,” Moody said. “I’m really excited and I think it will be such a great addition to SpringFest.”

For updates on the Duck Derby the United Way of Scotland County has a Facebook page dedicated to the duck derby.

For information, contact the United Way of Scotland County at 910-276-6064 or visit the website at www.uwscotco.org/ducks.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]

Ducks to flood downtown for fundraiser