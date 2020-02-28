Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of East Covington Street reported to the police department on Thursday that unknown persons broke into their 2012 Kia Optima and stole a purse with various credit cards and documents in it.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Washington Avenue reported to the police department on Thursday that $250 damage was done to the front passenger window of their 2003 Honda Accord.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Tara Drive reported to the police department on Friday that $150 damage was done to their back sliding glass door.

Robbery

LAURINBURG — A resident of Laurel Hill reported to the police department on Thursday that he was robbed by two unknown black males covered head to toe on North Main Street. The men stole a wallet with $10 and credit cards along with cigars and his cellphone.

Counterfeit

LAURINBURG —The Family Dollar on South Main Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that an Indian female came into the store and passed a counterfeit $100 bill.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Richard Smith, 39, of McGirts Bridge Road was charged Wednesday with a true bill of indictment from the grand jury for felony possession of a handgun. Smith was already in custody and no additional bond was added.

LAURINBURG — Daquawn Johnson, 25, of McGirts Bridge Road was charged Wednesday with a true bill of indictment from the grand jury for obtaining property by false pretenses. He was already in custody and no additional bond was added.

LAURINBURG — Shakiyla McKinnon, 27, of Aberdeen Road was charged Wednesday with a true bill of indictment from the grand jury for obtaining property by false pretense. She was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Leroy McInnis, 26, of Fifth Street, East Laurinburg, was charged Wednesday with a true bill of indictment from the grand jury for obtaining property by false pretense and financial card fraud. He was already in custody and no additional bond was added.

LAURINBURG — Teresa Bullard, 46, of Maxton was arrested Thursday for second-degree trespassing. She was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Lloyd Locklear, 47, of Maxton was arrested Thursday for second-degree trespassing. He was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Sheronda Shaw, 41, of Chestnut Street was arrested Thursday for an order for arrest at Hoke County for assault inflicting serious injury. She was given a $2,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Jeffery Hyatt, 37, of Lees Mill Road was arrested Friday and charged with simple possession of schedule III controlled substance and failure to appear. He was given a $200 bond.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_annacrime-14.jpg