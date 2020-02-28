Community rises up once again to meet a big need

We have, in the past, given kudos in this space to residents and groups within Scotland County who step up in moments of need — and as a story in the “Partners in Progress” magazine points out, it’s those people who make the county a special place.

That very thing was on display over the past few weeks.

Earlier this month, The Laurinburg Exchange organized a community sock drive to benefit Church Community Services. That three-week effort produced a better-than-expected 1,300 pairs of socks. Those with the CCS couldn’t have been more pleased.

Let us say here that, for most, a clean pair of socks — even new ones — are something we take for granted. We reach into the drawer and there they are each day. The biggest decision we have is to decide what color to wear, followed by when the right time will be to purchase a new pair.

For far too many among us, a clean pair of socks is considered a luxury. Some don’t have socks to wear each day, and new socks is only a dream.

So for Scotland County to contribute more than 1,300 pairs of new socks? Well, we can only applaud you.

But one day after turning those socks over to CCS, someone broke into their facility and made off with 100 pairs of socks. It would be easy to think poorly of this individual, because this person literally took a pair of socks off the feet of those who truly need them. However, it crosses our mind that this individual is probably one of those who needs socks — and we hope this person has friends also in need to share them with.

Sill, the theft of these socks didn’t sit well with Aaron Hodge, who immediately donated $100 to replace those stolen socks … and then went one step further by challenging the community to do the same. And the community responded.

For a handful of days, several checks arrived at The Exchange office and several residents delivered pairs of socks. There was even a huge donation of socks from Carolina Container to CCS. In all, those 100 stolen socks were replaced many times over for CCS.

You still wonder what makes Scotland County special?

The staff here at The Exchange, as it witnessed this effort and the response, decided to make February its Community Sock Drive Month every year now. The need is there, and y’all have the heart and compassion to meet that need.

We are blessed to be a part of a compassionate community like that.

***

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Give, even when you know you can get nothing back.”