Pancakes the star of Shrove Tuesday

LAURINBURG — Pancakes were on the menu Tuesday night at multiple churches around Scotland County in observance of Shrove Tuesday.

St. David’s Episcopal Church was among them, and the pancakes came with sausage and cooked apples.

Proceeds from the plate sale will help with operating funds for the church, including with the church’s community outreach.

“It’s more than a fundraiser, it’s a supper for friends,” said Carolyn Beranek, church member.

The church has been holding a Shrove Tuesday event for more than 30 years.

According to Shrove Tuesday lore, pancakes are a good way to use up rich foods such as eggs, milk and sugar before the fasting season of the 40 days of Lent leading up to Easter, which is why the tradition of Pancake Tuesday has taken hold in many churches.

The word “shrove” is a form of the English word “shrive” which means to obtain absolution for one’s sins by way of Confession and doing penance. Thus, Shrove Tuesday was named after the custom of Christians to be “shriven” before the start of Lent.

“We’ve sold around 50 plates already tonight,” Beranek estimated a little less than an hour into the supper.

Last year, St. David’s Episcopal Church sold around 100 plates.

“We are a small church who have had many people worship with us and move on for whatever reason,” said Beranek. “This pancake supper becomes like a homecoming of sorts for us. We see many old friends of the church and people we work with in the community.”

