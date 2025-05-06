LAURINBURG —A Laurinburg woman was arrested and faces a series of charges following a disturbance at the Mi Casita Mexican Restaurant.

Cynthia Fergeson, 42, of Woodburn Road in Laurinburg, was charged with two counts of second-degree kidnapping, communicating threats, disorderly conduct, injury to personal property and resisting arrest. Fergeson was jailed under a $50,000 secure bond.

According to the Laurinburg Police Department, officers responded at around 7:46 p.m. on Monday to Mi Casita Mexican Restaurant, located at 1797 South Main St. in Laurinburg in reference to a Native American female wearing a green top and khaki shorts causing a disturbance inside the restaurant. The suspect was apprehended and identified as Fergeson.

An investigation revealed that Fergeson entered and locked herself inside the women’s restroom, according to police. Also inside the restroom were a 5-year-old and a 12-year-old female. Police say Fergeson refused to come out of the restroom and refused to open the door to let the juveniles exit the restroom. After several minutes, Fergeson and the juveniles exited the restroom. The juveniles were not harmed.

Upon being arrested, the LPD said Fergeson began kicking and causing damage to an LPD patrol vehicle.